LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A no-burn order will be in effect from Monday through Tuesday night for large portions of the Southland due to higher predicted PM2.5 levels.
The wood-burning ban will be in place until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, including Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
The order doesn't apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet in elevation, the Coachella Valley or the high desert.
Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma.
Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for Air Alerts via email or text at http://www.AirAlerts.org.
