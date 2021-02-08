LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Elementary schools in Long Beach may be a month or two away from reopening.

That’s because new coronavirus case counts have continued to decline, while about 6,000 out of about 20,000 workers in education have been had at least one of two coronavirus vaccine doses.

The health and human services director says in-person learning can be done even before everyone is vaccinated.

“Some time in March is the ability of opening locally, to be able to do that, they must have a testing plan, a physical distancing plan, masking, cleanliness,” said Kelly Colopy, Long Beach Health and Human Services Director.

Pasadena, which like Long Beach has its own health department, has provided at least one vaccine shot to more than 10% of its teachers and district employees.

In Riverside County, all campus and school district workers are eligible for vaccination.

So far, in-person learning isn’t available across the board, so the county is asking districts to prioritize individuals who are on-site.

“That could be teachers who are on a school site providing face to face instructions. That could be cafeteria staff or nutrition services as well as transportation services and other services,” said Brooke Federico, a Riverside County Public Information Officer.

In Orange County, the Department of Education says it’s hoping to start vaccinating education and childcare workers at the end of the month if doses are available.

However, some school-based employees who are 65 and older may have received their shots.

The LAUSD Superintendent says there is no clear plan to reopen schools until vaccines are available.

“Vaccinating school staff will have an enormous impact on society,” said LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner.

The LA County Department of Public Health says it hopes to begin offering vaccinations to workers like teachers and school employees in a couple of weeks when more vaccine becomes available.