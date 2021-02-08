LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County continued to see a drop in the number new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, though authorities cautioned that the numbers may be reflective of reporting delays.
On Sunday, 3,123 new, confirmed cases were reported, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Of those, there were 89 deaths within the county, bringing the total number of deaths to date in the county to 18,044.
“Despite seeing some decreases, we continue to experience widespread community transmission in our county,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Saturday.
Ferrer added that the riskiest thing people can do Sunday for the Super Bowl, given the high case counts, is gather with others that don’t live with them to enjoy the game.
“Please don’t attend or host parties that could turn Super Bowl Sunday into super-spreader Sunday. Instead, enjoy the game at home with those who live with you or connect virtually with friends and family online to prevent another surge in cases,” Ferrer urged.
Authorities shared that, in LA County, the number of people currently hospitalized as a result of coronavirus were 4,421, of which 29 percent were in intensive-care units.