SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – A driver was killed when a car rear-ended a box truck on the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks early Monday morning and caught fire.
The crash occurred at about 1:50 a.m. on the southbound 101 Freeway at Van Nuys Boulevard.
According to California Highway Patrol, a car carrying just its driver slammed into the back of a box truck, sparking a fire.
The driver, a man believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, died at the scene. He was not identified. The driver of the box truck was not hurt.
The southbound 101 Freeway was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.