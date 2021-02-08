Lakers Rally Past Thunder 119-112 In OT For 5th Win In A RowLeBron James had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-112 in overtime on Monday night to win their fifth in a row.

Topgolf Tees Up New Ontario, El Segundo LocationsThe Ontario and El Segundo venues will the first in Southern California for Topgolf, which has a location in the Sacramento area and another in San Jose that is scheduled to open this year.

Saturday's Kings Game Postponed Due To Minnesota Wild's Coronavirus IssuesThe Los Angeles Kings' game scheduled for Saturday at Staples Center was postponed Monday as a result of the NHL's COVID-19 protocols related to the Minnesota Wild.