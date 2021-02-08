LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday.
Riverside County health officials reported 2,566 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 57 new deaths since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 237,199 cases and 3,377 deaths. Of those who had contracted the virus, 237,199 had recovered.
There were 768 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Monday, 209 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Friday.
Health officials also reported that 248,335 COVID-19 vaccines doses had been administered, though it was not immediately clear how many were second doses.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 853 newly confirmed cases and 16 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 278,802 cases and 2,141 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 271,324 had recovered.
There were 822 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 203 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Friday.
As of Friday, San Bernardino had allocated 107,175 COVID-19 vaccine doses for first doses and 62,200 for second doses.
Ventura County health officials reported 1,139 newly confirmed cases and 14 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 73,618 cases and 678 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 69,967 had recovered.
There were 263 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 68 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Friday.
Health officials also reported that 98,851 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered, including 19,183 second doses.
As of Monday evening, 2,293,845 Riverside County residents, 2,296,903 San Bernardino County residents and 1,026,997 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.