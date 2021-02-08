ARCADIA (CBSLA) — A 4-year-old gelding who fractured an ankle during a workout at Santa Anita Park is the fourth racehorse to die during the track’s winter/spring meeting.
Natural History fractured his left front ankle during a workout Saturday. He had 13 starts, two victories, and most recently finished third in a claiming race on Dec. 27.
"Horse was transported for diagnostic examination and it was determined by the attending veterinarian to be an unrecoverable injury," a statement on the track's website said. The horse's trainer was identified as Bob Hess Jr.
Sixteen horses died in racing or raining-related incidents during Santa Anita's 2019-20 winter/spring meet, which ended June 21, 2020. There were no horse deaths or injuries during the track's autumn meet, which ended on Oct. 25.
