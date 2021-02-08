LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Accused child traffickers were arrested after a traffic stop in Long Beach this weekend, police said.
The man and woman are suspected of trafficking a 15-year-old girl who ran away from a placement home in Simi Valley.
Officers pulled over the man and woman at about 9 a.m. Saturday near Pacific Coast Highway and Lemon Avenue for not having license plates.
Officers pulled over the man and woman at about 9 a.m. Saturday near Pacific Coast Highway and Lemon Avenue for not having license plates.

The driver, 27-year-old Reson Richard, who is a registered sex offender, did not have a license and the teen was sitting in the back seat, police said.
The female suspect, 21-year-old Samantha Davis, had an outstanding warrant for suspicion of prostitution, according to police.
Both Davis and Richard are being held on $150,000 bail.
The girl was placed into the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.