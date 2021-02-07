LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An intense physical altercation happened Sunday between owners of a taco stand, police, and inspectors with the Los Angeles Health Department.

The incident was caught on camera. In the video, El Monte police officers speak to both owners of Los Palomos taco stand, husband and wife, Fermin Martinez and Sylvia Aguilar.

In the video, a scuffle breaks out between the owners and several officers. The husband and wife are quickly taken to the ground. One officer hits Martinez several times in the arm with a flashlight in the video as officers try to handcuff the couple.