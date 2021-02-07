SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — The search continues for suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Sun Valley that claimed the life of a man.
The incident unfolded at the intersection of Coldwater Canyon and Roscoe Boulevard on Saturday.
The victim, a man in his 50s or 60s, was struck by a driver who ran a red light in a stolen pickup truck, authorities said. After the crash, the suspect got into what appeared to be a getaway vehicle, police said.
“The individual that was driving the pickup truck exited the car and entered into another silver sedan,” said Det. Lisset Fuentes of the LAPD Valley Traffic Division. “Some witnesses chased them as far as they could to different streets in the area.”
The suspect and the alleged getaway driver abandoned the silver sedan at about a mile away from the crash scene at Arleta Avenue and Branford Street.
Anyone with more information on this crash was asked to call the LAPD.