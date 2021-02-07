LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 25-year-old man who was last seen Saturday.
Davontay Marquise Clark is 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He was last seen by a family member at his home in the 600 block of W. 3rd Street.
Clark, police said, is non-verbal and may get disoriented. He left on foot around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and may be headed to San Pedro.
Anyone with information regarding Clark’s whereabouts was asked to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711.