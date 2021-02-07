LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating what led up to a shooting in unincorporated Los Angeles that claimed a man’s life.
Investigators with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Homicide unit were called to the investigation following of a report of the shooting, which unfolded just before 4 a.m. near the 1300 of East Florence Avenue.
When they arrived, they learned that a man had died after transporting himself to an area hospital.
For those who may have witnessed the shooting, you are encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.