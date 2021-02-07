LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles-native Amanda Gorman, who went viral after after reading her poem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, will be back in the spotlight.
Gorman is expected to read another work at Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
Her poem is expected to recognize three community heroes, including Los Angeles educator Trimaine Davis, who is expected to be on the field, serving as an honorary captain during the pregame coin-toss.
The other two honorees include nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin — all three of whom are being recognized for their contributions during the pandemic.
The 22-year-old Gorman wants to recognize the honorees for their “tremendous impact during an unprecedented year.”