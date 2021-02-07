LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Super Bowl Sunday may look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with no parties or friends gathered in a house watching the game. But, no matter how you’ll be enjoying the game today, be sure to print these special Big Game Bingo cards to play at home as the action unfolds on the field!
Before kickoff at 3:30pm here on CBS2, be sure to download and print six different bingo cards we’ve created. Each card is designed to be used throughout the game and halftime show.
The boxes include everything from the traditional football plays plus “Puppy in Commercial” to “Surprise Halftime Show Appearance,” to “Coach Fixes Mask On Camera” — to keep it interesting for even the most novice sports fan.
Click here to download cards 1 and 2
Click here to download cards 3 and 4
Click here to download cards 5 and 6
As you watch the game, just mark off the boxes as you see them happen during the game – interception, shot of a celeb in the crowd, puppy in a commercial, etc.
