LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach on Saturday night.
Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at 15th Street and Magnolia Avenue.
Investigators say the suspect was walking in the area allegedly pointing a gun at passing cars and people.
Officers say they gave multiple commands for the suspect to drop the weapon, and after he refused, he was shot.
Police said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has not yet been released.