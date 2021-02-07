Super Bowl LV:
Chiefs, Bucs Face Off For Lombardi Trophy
Latest News
LIVE: Chiefs Trim Bucs' Lead With 50-Yard FG
The Chiefs get back on the scoreboard with a field goal, closing the Bucs' lead to 21-9 early in the second half.
Former SDSU Basketball Player Is Honorary Super Bowl Captain
Former San Diego State basketball player, Trimaine Davis, participated in Super Bowl LV's coin toss Sunday, among three people selected by the N.F.L. for helping others during the coronavirus pandemic.
News Videos
The Rundown
Super Bowl LV Preview: Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes 'The Type Of Matchup You Don't Get Every Day In The Ultimate Game,' Says NFL On CBS's Charles Davis
The Chiefs, behind Patrick Mahomes, are looking for their second consecutive Super Bowl title against the Buccaneers, led by six-time winner Tom Brady.
Big Game Bingo: Play Along As You Watch Super Bowl LV On CBS2
Before kickoff at 3:30pm here on CBS2, be sure to download and print these bingo cards we've created. Each card is designed to be used throughout the game and halftime show.
CBS Sports Airing Seven Hours Of Pregame Coverage For Super Bowl LV Across TV, Streaming Platforms
CBS Sports has seven hours worth of pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. and leading up to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 7.
2021 Super Bowl Score: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Live Updates, Stream
February 7, 2021 at 4:59 pm