BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — A police shooting unfolded Saturday night in Bell Gardens, leaving two suspects wounded but in stable condition.
The incident happened after an officer responded to a vandalism call and saw a car near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Clara Street.
When the officer pulled the car over, two suspects got out. Investigators say one of the suspects was holding a semi-automatic handgun. The officer saw the gun and opened fire.
Both suspects were wounded. They were transported to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.