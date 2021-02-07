Super Bowl LV:CBS Sports' 7-Hour Pregame Coverage Kicks Off: Full Line-Up
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News

BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — A police shooting unfolded Saturday night in Bell Gardens, leaving two suspects wounded but in stable condition.

The incident happened after an officer responded to a vandalism call and saw a car near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Clara Street.

When the officer pulled the car over, two suspects got out. Investigators say one of the suspects was holding a semi-automatic handgun. The officer saw the gun and opened fire.

Both suspects were wounded. They were transported to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.