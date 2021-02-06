SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) – A man lost his life Saturday after being struck by a driver, who fled the scene and is still at large.

It happened at the intersection of Coldwater Canyon and Roscoe Boulevard in Sun Valley. A victim believed to be in his fifties or sixties was driving a silver Mini Cooper when he was struck by a Silverado pick-up truck that ran a red light, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The force of the collision forced the cars into another vehicle, a silver Pathfinder that was stopped at the red light,” said the L.A.P.D.

George Banna was driving the silver Pathfinder that was hit.

“I was stopped at a light and all of the sudden I heard a loud bang,” said Banna Saturday. “By the time I look, I see a truck spinning and coming towards me. The next thing I know, the truck hit me so hard that I hit the car next to me.”

Police said the suspect jumped out of the pick-up truck and into a silver sedan, which had people inside, then took off.

“We are being told by multiple witnesses who have video and took photos that the individual that was driving the pick-up truck exited the car and entered into another silver sedan,” said the L.A.P.D.

The suspect then abandoned the silver sedan about a mile away near Arleta Avenue and Branford Street. Police said the original pick-up truck he was in appears to have been stolen.

The victim killed in the crash has not been identified by police.