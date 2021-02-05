VENTURA (CBSLA) – Unlike its neighbor to the south, Ventura County will not be banning televisions at bars and restaurants for Super Bowl Sunday.

In a news release Thursday, Ventura County reported that it would not be banning TVs, but would only be recommending that businesses keep them turned off.

County officials appeared to have reversed course after sending out a message Wednesday stating that TVs would be banned.

“A message went out last night that our county was also going to ban TVs for the weekend,” the county said in a news release. “Good news is that it’s not a ban but a recommendation. It’s at the discretion of the business. If the Super Bowl is on while you’re enjoying that outdoor meal please don’t gather around the TV or gather with people outside your household.”

RELATED: ‘Play It Safe’: Football Fans Urged To Watch The Super Bowl At Home With Their Immediate Families

On Jan. 29, the same day that that outdoor dining resumed in Los Angeles County for the first time in nearly two months, public health officials announced that restaurants would be banned from turning on their televisions for customers.

“Televisions or any other screens that are used to broadcast programming must be removed from the area or turned off,” L.A. County’s health order read. “This provision is effective until further notice.”

Critics argue that L.A. County’s ban will actually have the reverse effect because it will prompt Angelenos to host large gatherings in homes that are even more likely to spread the coronavirus because social distancing rules will not be enforced with the same veracity as they would be at restaurants.

Through Thursday, Ventura County has reported 71,911 COVID-19 cases and 648 deaths from the disease.