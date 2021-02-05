SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — There’s outdoor seating and plenty of TVs at local bars and restaurants in Orange County for Super Bowl fans celebrating in ways that are allowed and safe.

“I think businesses have suffered enough in the last year and the fact that hopefully, we’re getting back on track, something like the Super Bowl, granted I don’t think there should be big indoor activities, be it house parties or in restaurants. But if it’s outdoors in a venue like this, so be it,” said football fan Kevin Bury.

Suds, sunshine and football are what’s on tap Sunday at Tustin Brewing Company.

At the beach, Mexican eatery Baja Sharkeez will have the Chiefs and Buccaneers on all 49 screens on the front and back patios. LA county has banned TVs at outdoor establishments but the rest of the southland can enjoy food and drinks al fresco while watching the game.

“Normally every Super Bowl we are full and there will be a wait probably by the time the game starts and that will run through the whole game,” said Eric Levit, the general manager of Baja Sharkeez.

What is not allowed during the pandemic is a standing-room crowd. There’s no telling how many sports fanatics will hunker down at home instead of hitting the town.

One Orange County businessman who owns several bars and restaurants told CBS2/KCAL9 that there’s a common misconception that Super Bowl is a busy day. He says house parties are more popular but the question this year with the pandemic is whether private gatherings may be canceled.

“It’s nice. It’s a pretty day. It’s making us feel good to be out here with The TVs on. It feels normal,” said Ontario resident Sabrina Robledo.

Baja Sharkeez will keep the Super Bowl party going until 1:30 am.