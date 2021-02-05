LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was struck and killed in a towing accident in South Los Angeles late Thursday night, and two others were critically wounded.
The bizarre incident occurred in the area of South Central Avenue and East 55th Street at around 11:45 p.m.
According to Los Angeles police, an SUV had stopped to help tow another SUV when the rope broke.
When the two male drivers got out to see what had happened, a third car slammed into the rear vehicle, pinning both men between their SUVs.
One man died at the scene and the second was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said. The driver of the third car was also rushed to a hospital with critical injuries. No names were released.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.