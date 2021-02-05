LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Iconic Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer, whose career spanned eight decades, has passed away at the age of 91.

Variety reported Friday that the Canadian actor died at his home in Connecticut. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Plummer is arguably best known for his memorable role as Captain Von Trapp in the classic “The Sound of Music.”

He appeared in numerous films, including “The Insider,” “Knives Out” and “12 Monkeys.”

He won the best supporting actor Oscar in 2012 for his performance in “Beginners” at the age of 82, the oldest person to ever win an acting award at the Oscars.

in 2018, when he was nominated at the age of 88 for “All the Money in the World,” he became the oldest person to ever be nominated for an acting Oscar.

Plummer also won two Tonys and an Emmy.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” his manager told Variety in a statement. “He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.