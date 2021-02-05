LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A family was robbed at gunpoint in downtown Los Angeles on February 4, and police are searching for the suspects.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victims were shopping in the area of 7th and Hill with their 2-year-old son around 2 p.m. when they were robbed.
Two people can be seen, on video shared by the LAPD, jumping out of a gray Chrysler 300 and pointing at least one gun at a 26-year-old male victim.
The suspects got into a physical altercation with the male victim, who was pistol-whipped and shot in the arm.
Police said the 28-year-old mother “ran to safety with [their] son and was not harmed.”
The suspects fled the scene in a gray Chrysler 300 with “KEYES” paper plates.
Anyone with information is asked to call Central Detectives at 213-952-6985.