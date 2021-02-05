FULLERTON (CBSLA) – Thousands of high school students in Fullerton will be returning to in-person classes later this month for the first time in nearly a year.

The board of trustees for the Fullerton Joint Union High School District voted Tuesday to return to a hybrid form of in-person instruction beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Students will be placed in one of two cohorts, with each cohort spending two days a week on campus for in-person classes and another three days a week receiving virtual instruction from home.

FJUHSD, like most districts across the region, has been in an online learning format since the pandemic took hold last March.

RELATED: Students Dress As Essential Workers To Return To In-Person Classes At Resurrection Catholic School In Boyle Heights

Three school districts in Los Angeles County’s South Bay also resumed in-person learning this week. The Torrance, Redondo Beach, and El Segundo Unified school districts resumed in-person learning for K-2 graders.

On Thursday, L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino announced that he would be asking the city to file a lawsuit in an effort to force the L.A. Unified School District to reopen campuses.

Austin Beutner, the superintendent for LAUSD, has repeatedly said that campuses should not reopen until teachers are vaccinated. He has also said that students should be vaccinated as well before returning to return to in-person classes.

FJUHSD has nearly 14,000 students spread out over eight high schools.