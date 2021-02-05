(CBSMiami/CBS Local) – Parkland school shooting survivor and March For Our Lives co-founder David Hogg is declaring a pillow fight against The MyPillow Guy, Trump supporter Mike Lindell, saying they’re going to prove progressives can make a better pillow.

Hogg, a gun control activist, announced on Twitter he’s starting a rival pillow company to take on MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell posting, “This pillow fight just got very real.”

Lindell is one of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters and continues to falsely claim widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Hogg says he will serve as an adviser to tech entrepreneur William LeGate.

Hogg said he and LeGate “are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it.”

.@williamlegate and I can and will run a better business and make a better product all with more happy staff than Mike the pillow guy while creating US based Union jobs and helping people. This pillow fight is just getting started. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

He said they plan to hire veterans, and convicts who’ve paid their debt to society, and MyPillow employees if they run MyPillow out of business.

Hogg is taking name suggestions on Twitter.

One of them is “Our Pillow.”

Hogg says that he and LeGate hope to “sell $1 million of product within our first year” and to launch in about six months.

Axios reports Lindell told the news outlet in a text Thursday, “Good for them…. Nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.”

Meantime, Lindell has been been permanently banned from Twitter, his products have been boycotted by major retail chains including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s and this week caused a Newsmax anchor to storm off air in frustration when he refused to stop spouting unfounded accusations about election fraud.