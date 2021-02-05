LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.
Riverside County health officials reported 981 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 280,170 cases and 3,320 deaths. Of those who had contracted the virus, 228,586 had recovered.
There were 847 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday, 220 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Thursday.
Health officials also reported that 220,656 COVID-19 vaccines doses had been administered, though it was not immediately clear how many, if any, were second doses.
Ventura County health officials reported 568 newly confirmed cases and 16 additional fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 72,479 cases and 664 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 68,378 had recovered.
There were 286 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 71 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight decreases from Thursday.
Health officials also reported that 89,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered, including 16,729 second doses.
As of Friday evening, 2,259,446 Riverside County residents and 1,006,523 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.