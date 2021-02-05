VENTURA (CBSLA) — FEMA is giving Ventura County a $2.6 million grant to help with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
The grant will cover the county’s expenses for labor, security, refrigeration, supplies, equipment and facility rental to support the distribution of more than 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines at four vaccination centers that will be open seven days a week for 90 days, through April 30.
The grant is part of FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which is providing funding to government organizations and certain private nonprofits following a presidential disaster declaration.
FEMA has pledged more than $1.98 billion to states, tribes, territories and Washington D.C. for community vaccination centers. As of Thursday, there are 175 federally-supported vaccine centers up and running across the country.