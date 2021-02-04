LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A resident shot and killed a person he suspected of being a possible burglar in a Sherman Oaks neighborhood Thursday morning, police said.
The shooting occurred just after 5:30 a.m. in the 12900 block of Hesby Street, according to Los Angeles police.
The resident told police that he confronted a person who looked suspicious and he thought may be a burglar or was casing the area. When the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun, the resident also produced his own gun and opened fire, he told police.
The suspect was killed, police said. He was not immediately identified.
The resident was detained by police.
It’s unclear if a weapon was recovered from the suspect.
The circumstances that lead up to the shooting are still unclear. The LAPD is investigating.