LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An armed man was shot and killed in a Sherman Oaks neighborhood Thursday morning, and a second man has been taken into custody.

The shooting occurred just after 5:30 a.m. in the 12900 block of Hesby Street, according to Los Angeles police.

Police arrived on scene and found a man shot to death inside a car that had rolled into a tree. He was not immediately identified.

A second man was detained at the scene. He was also armed, a police spokesperson told reporters in a Thursday morning briefing. His name was also not released.

Police had initially told CBSLA that the shooter was a resident of the neighborhood who had confronted the victim because he believed he might be a burglar. However, police later said they were unsure if either man lived in the area.

“We were up and we were looking out the windows, we really didn’t see anything,” Sherman Oaks resident Amanda Karnes told CBSLA. “We just heard the shots and realized something very close, something dangerous had happened.”

Investigators still do not have a motive in the killing. It’s unclear if the victim was shot while he was driving, or if he was trying to escape.

LAPD detectives are canvassing the area for possible surveillance footage that could help in the investigation.