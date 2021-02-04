ONTARIO (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County’s fourth COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened Thursday at the Ontario Convention Center.

The clinic, which will operate five days a week and is aimed at protecting seniors, hopes to vaccinate 300 people on Thursday.

“So it’s not a super site like the Speedway, but we are looking to make these a more regular occurrence in the community,” San Bernardino County public health spokesman Francis Delapaz said.

Delapaz was referring to the Fontana Auto Club Speedway, which distributed 3,500 doses in a one-day vaccination event Tuesday. That event’s vaccination appointments were all reserved with 17 minutes of being posted.

The race for appointments is why Jackie Osmonson was happy to be the first to get vaccinated at the new Ontario Convention Center site. She said her friends had told her to start trying because getting an appointments could take weeks.

“I’ve been really homebound, and I just haven’t been to the market, stores, anything,” she said. “I’ve really have just been super cautious and just kind of staying alone.”

Getting a shot in the arm didn’t seem to faze Osmonson – she jokingly asked she would get a sucker when it was all over.

“I’d like to go back to church, you know, and different things like that. I’m a people person,” Osmonson said.

Some of the appointments are being administered to passengers in cars for those with mobility issues. The county is also preparing a mobile unit for seniors who are unable to get to a clinic in person.

San Bernardino County officials say they are getting an allotment of about 22,000 doses weekly. As those weekly allotments increase, more appointments will become available.