ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – State lawmakers are set to consider a bipartisan bill that would allow Disneyland, Six Flags Magic Mountain and other theme parks to reopen ahead of the current California guidelines.
Under Assembly Bill 420, sponsored by Sharon Quirk Silva (D-Buena Park) and Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) – two districts hit hard by the closures of Disneyland and Six Flags – all theme parks would be placed in the “orange/moderate” tier under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reopening plan.
The governor’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” currently prohibits any theme parks from reopening until their corresponding county reaches the “yellow/minimal” tier.
Under AB 420, theme parks and indoor dining locations would be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.
Last month, Orange County opened a mass-vaccination site at Disneyland Resort, while some shopping reopened in Downtown Disney.
After Disneyland, Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm were all closed in March 2020, revised state guidance in December opened the door for smaller theme parks to reopen under the orange level.
The move came weeks after the state’s biggest theme park operators said they would consider legal action to reopen and get their employees back to work in response to a new wave of closures.