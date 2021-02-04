VENICE (CBSLA) – Police asked for help Thursday identifying a person accused of punching a man in the face in Venice, causing him to lose consciousness.
The incident happened about 5 p.m. on January 16 at the intersection of Washington and Speedway boulevards, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.
Authorities said the two men were in a verbal fight when the suspect punched the victim, and he lost consciousness.
Video of the attack circulated by police shows the victim falling to the ground after being punched in the face. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The suspect was described as a white man, roughly 25 to 30 years old and about 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds.
He has black hair and a black beard and was wearing dark pants, white shoes, and a white Dodgers jersey with the number 27 and the name “Jansen” on the back. He was also carrying a skateboard at the time of the attack.
L.A.P.D. is asking anyone with information to call their Pacific Area detectives at 310-482-6394.
