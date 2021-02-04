LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One million grab-and-go meals will be provided for free to Angelenos who need it during the pandemic thanks to the FeedLA initiative, a partnership between the City of Los Angeles and the Y.M.C.A. of Metropolitan L.A.

L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez announced Thursday that 16 Y.M.C.A. programs in the city will offer the meals to alleviate hunger in low-income communities.

“Throughout this pandemic, our children have suffered tremendously in their development. The world around them changed in a blink of an eye,” Martinez said. “As the chair of the Ad-Hoc Committee on COVID-19, I knew that with extra funding the Y.M.C.A.-L.A. would be able to expand their great food program by one million meals.”

The FeedLA Community Empowerment Hub locations are:

— Hollywood Y.M.C.A. at 1553 N. Schrader Blvd.;

— Ketchum-Downtown Y.M.C.A. at 2916 W. Eighth St.;

— Mid-Valley Family Y.M.C.A. at 6901 Lennox Ave.;

— North Valley Family Y.M.C.A. at 11336 Corbin Ave.;

— San Pedro & Peninsula Y.M.C.A. at 301 S. Bandini St.;

— Palisades-Malibu Y.M.C.A. at 821 Via de la Paz;

— Anderson-Munger Family Y.M.C.A. at 4301 W. Third St.;

— Collins & Katz Family Y.M.C.A. at 1466 S. Westgate Ave.;

— West Valley Family Y.M.C.A. 18810 Vanowen St.; and

— Wilmington Y.M.C.A. at 18810 Vanowen St.

— Crenshaw Family Y.M.C.A. at 3820 Santa Rosalia Dr.;

— Culver-Palms Family Y.M.C.A. at 4500 Sepulveda Blvd.;

— East Valley Family Y.M.C.A. at 5142 Tujunga Ave.;

— Weingart East Los Angeles Y.M.C.A. at 2900 Whittier Blvd.;

— Weingart Y.M.C.A. Wellness Center at 9900 S. Vermont Ave.;

— Westchester Family Y.M.C.A. at 8020 Alverstone St.;

The locations will also offer Distance Learning Support Programs, including free WiFi for children to connect to for school or tutoring, according to Y.M.C.A. of Metropolitan Los Angeles C.E.O. Alan Hostrup.

They will also have programs for contactless grocery pick-up and grocery meal delivery to people in isolation, including seniors and those with disabilities.

People must register in advance either on-site or online.

