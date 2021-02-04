GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles man arrested Tuesday in Glendale was allegedly in possession of a so-called ghost gun, drugs and several fraudulent EDD cards.
Rudolf Itskovich, 32, faces charges of identity theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Glendale police.
Police say Itskovich was stopped Tuesday morning due to his vehicle having illegally tinted windows. Itskovich allegedly provided a counterfeit driver’s license to the officer, who had him step out and submit to a search, according to Glendale police.
The search of Itskovich turned up a handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine, but no serial number, several EDD debit cards in other people’s names, and counterfeit driver’s licenses bearing Itskovich’s photo but other names, police said. A Social Security card and another EDD debit card was found during a search of the vehicle, according to Glendale police.
Later that day, officers responded to a report of illegal drugs found by staff at a motel in the 300 block of East Colorado Boulevard and found a room that had been rented by Itskovich, using one of the counterfeit driver’s licenses and someone else’s credit card information, police said. The room was supposed to have been vacated by 11 a.m., and Itskovich was still in custody at that point.
Approximately 80 rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, Itskovich’s actual California ID and notebooks containing the person information of other people were found, according to police.