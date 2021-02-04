ONTARIO (CBSLA) – At least 29 people were sickened in a hazmat incident at an Ontario facility Thursday morning.
Sometime before 8:45 a.m., the Ontario Fire Department responded to a hazmat call in the 1700 block of South Baker Avenue.
Firefighters responded to find 29 patients showing symptoms. Nine were transported to local hospitals, the fire department said.
The situation was confined to one facility, the fire department told CBSLA. The nature of the hazmat incident was not confirmed.
The public was advised to avoid the area.