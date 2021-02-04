LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The future is looking bright for the Chargers, and much of that is due to the phenomenal play of quarterback Justin Herbert, who was named NFL Rookie of the Year Thursday.
The 22-year-old Herbert had the most touchdown passes, 31, and completions, 396, by a rookie in NFL history this past season.
The No. 6 overall pick out of the University of Oregon in last year’s draft, Herbert threw for a staggering 4,336 yards, second among rookies in NFL history.
Herbert also had eight 300-yard passing games, also a rookie record.
The other four finalists for the award were Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, and Washington defensive end Chase Young.