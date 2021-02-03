SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – Two prominent Southern California men have announced plans to run for Governor of California as a campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom gains momentum.

San Diego businessman, John Cox, who lost to Newsom in the last election, said he will work to remove him from office. If the recall qualifies, Cox said he will run to replace Newsom.

“I’ve had enough with this mismanagement,” said Cox Wednesday. “I ran in 2018 because I had a good idea Gavin Newsom was not going to address problems in this state. I’m sad to say, I was right.”

Former San Diego Mayor, fellow Republican Kevin Faulconer, announced his candidacy Monday.

Recall organizers believe they’re on track to get the almost 1.5 million signatures they’ll need to make the recall a reality.

There are only 200,000 more signatures needed to get the recall on the ballot this fall. The deadline is in six weeks.

“It’s our belief on this recall that we need to take action now,” said Recall Organizer, Orrin Heatlie. “If we wait, there’s a lot more damage that can be done.”

Newsom’s challengers are emboldened by the governor’s sagging poll numbers.

In a new poll from the University of California, Berkeley, Newsom’s overall approval rating is at 46 percent with a 48 percent disapproval, and 31 percent “strongly disapproving.”

“Back in September when we did our last poll, 64 percent of California voters approved of the job he was doing,” said Mark DiCamillo, director of the poll.

Eating away at the governor’s approval rating is his handling of the pandemic and statewide lockdown measures, analysts said.

About 49 percent said the recall would be a bad thing, while 36 percent of those polled said it would be a good thing.

About 45 percent of people polled said they would vote to keep Newsom, but only 36 percent of people are prepared to remove him.