BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) — One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Wednesday as they sat inside a car in Bellflower.
The shooting happened just after midnight in the 12300 block of Woodruff Place. One of the men managed to drive the vehicle to Pioneer Boulevard, where he flagged down a deputy, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials.
The deputy discovered both of the men inside had been shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said.
The man who was killed was not identified.
Investigators did not give a motive for the shooting or a description of the shooter.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.