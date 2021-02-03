LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Veteran and California resident, Freddy Portillo, is devastated that his elderly mother has COVID-19.

“She tested positive for COVID. She’s 90-years-old: having COVID and pneumonia for a 90-year-old is just cruel and she’s going to die,” Portillo said Wednesday.

He added the diagnosis came despite his mother getting the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“My mom lives in a nursing facility, she had just gotten her shot for her first vaccination before they knew, like five days before,” he added.

But the first shot out of two, which are usually administered three weeks apart, only gives the individual about 50 percent immunity whether it’s the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, researchers said.

“They have her on some drugs so that she can feel comfortable,” said Portillo.

Portillo wants to see more doses get into the arms of the community’s most vulnerable people as quickly as possible so that lives can be saved and families do not have to go through what he has.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 5,189 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 256 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 1,129,503 cases and 17,308 deaths.

