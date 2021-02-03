LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – San Bernardino was one of the few cities in the Southland which made a newly released list of the cheapest cities for renters in California.

San Bernardino came in at No. 10 on the list with an average rent of $1,257 a month for a one bedroom, according to data compiled by the apartment search engine site Rent.com this week.

That’s an uptick of 3.67% over the past year.

The Riverside County city of Hemet came in at No. 7, with an average rent of $1,219. However, that also marked an increase of 11.33% over the past year.

Bakersfield came in at No. 6, with an average rent of $1,170 per month.

There were no other Southern California cities in the top 10.

Palmdale came in at No. 15 with an average rent of $1,340 a month. Lake Elsinore was at No. 24 with $1,492 a month.

No. 1 on the list was Turlock, located east of San Jose, with an average rent of only $1,013 per month.

Overall, the average rent for one-bedroom in California is $2,568, Rent.com found.

The numbers were based on a “rolling weighted average” of rent listings from Apartment Guide and Rent.com that also took into account variables such as price availability and seasonality.

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill extending a statewide moratorium on evictions through at least June 30 to provide relief for those who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report last month found that about 22 percent of Los Angeles County tenants paid rent late at least once during the pandemic.