POMONA (CBSLA) — A short pursuit ended Wednesday afternoon in Pomona in a deadly crash.
According to the Pomona Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for an unspecified code violation when the driver failed to stop, eventually crashing into another vehicle near the intersection of San Antonio Avenue and Philadelphia Street.
Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene at about 4 p.m. and attempted to extract the driver from the other vehicle, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Following the crash, police said the suspect ran from the scene. It was not immediately clear if that person was in custody.