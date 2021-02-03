NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – An Orange County doctor said he is writing significantly more prescriptions for children having issues because they have been out of school for almost a year during the pandemic.

Frustrated parents said more and more kids are on the emotional edge.

One local pediatrician is concerned with the new and growing trend of prescribing record amounts of anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications to students.

“Over the last year, I have probably prescribed more of those medications than cumulatively the last 22 years prior, which is horrible,” said Pediatrician, Dr. Steven Abelowitz.

Dr. Abelowitz fears for many students, the damage of not returning to in-person learning may be irreparable. He used to see one or two kids a year in danger of suicide but now it is one or two a month.

The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention said transmission among kids of coronavirus is rare. Abelowitz said getting students back into the classroom, in a masked and socially-distanced way, could save lives.

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases continued to decline Wednesday, but the county reported 37 additional deaths.