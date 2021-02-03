LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles-based political action committee with a popular podcast filed suit Wednesday against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, alleging she violated the group’s First Amendment rights by blocking them on Twitter.
MeidasTouch has a “constitutional right to access Greene’s @mtgreenee Twitter account as part of vigorous public comment and criticism,” the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, stated. “Greene’s practice of blocking Twitter users she disagrees with is unconstitutional and this suit seeks to redress that wrong.”
Greene was elected in November after being endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has gained notoriety for making or endorsing controversial comments on school shootings, political violence and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.
MeidasTouch, which frequently tweets criticism of Greene, was formed in March 2020 by brothers Ben, Brett and Jordan Meiselas.
Ben is a litigator and civil rights attorney with Los Angeles firm Geragos & Geragos and represents former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Brett is a video editor and former head of post-production and social media for “Ellen,” and Jordan is a marketing supervisor who has run accounts for HBO, the NFL and AT&T.
The Meiselas brothers’ suit alleges that Greene, “obviously perturbed by MeidasTouch’s criticism of her anti-democratic political views,” retaliated and “suppressed dissent by excluding — or blocking — MeidasTouch from access to the Twitter account she primarily uses to post her views since being elected to Congress.”
MeidasTouch is seeking damages and a judge’s order forcing Greene to unblock the PAC.
An attempt by City News Service to reach Greene’s office for comment after business hours was not immediately returned.
