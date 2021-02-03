LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hundreds of security guards are being hired to provide protection at the dozens of COVID-19 vaccination sites across the Southland, an issue that has become even more urgent in the wake of the disruptive Dodger Stadium protest over the weekend.

Allied Universal told CBSLA Wednesday it is looking to hire 1,200 people to help with security at mass vaccination sites regionwide.

While the company is looking for people with security experience, it is also hiring entry level positions that require just minimal training.

“We’re looking for traffic controllers that are outdoors, that have great customer service skills, that are friendly and outgoing to be able to direct traffic at the vaccination sites,” Brenda Studley with Allied Universal told CBSLA Wednesday.

On Saturday afternoon, vaccinations had to be halted for about one hour at the Dodger Stadium super site after a group of about 50 anti-vaccine protesters created a disruption near the entrance. Allied Universal security guards helped police escort the protesters out of the area.

There were no arrests, but Los Angeles police reported Tuesday that, moving forward, anyone who interferes with the administration of coronavirus vaccines will be arrested or cited.

“Our job is to provide security and safety for the people and the buildings and the clients in our communities,” Studley said.

Allied Universal held a job fair Wednesday at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. It was also planning to hold a job fair Thursday at the Pomona Fairplex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Friday at 1919 Empire Ave. in Burbank, also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are several massive COVID-19 vaccination sites across L.A. County. Dodger Stadium is by far the largest of five vaccination sites operated by the city of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has said that when there are finally enough doses, Dodger Stadium will be capable of vaccinating up to 12,000 people per day.

There are another seven large-scale vaccination sites being run by the L.A. County Public Health Department. They are located at Magic Mountain, the Pomona Fairplex, The Forum, Cal State Northridge, El Sereno Recreation Center, the L.A. County Office of Education in Downey and the Balboa Sports Complex in Encino.

There are also dozens of small vaccination sites at clinics and pharmacies countywide.

A new large-scale site is also slated to open Feb. 16 at Cal State L.A.

To make a vaccine appointment, click here.