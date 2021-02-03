LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti Wednesday announced a mobile vaccination program has been launched to bring COVID-19 vaccines to neighborhoods with the highest case rates and coronavirus-related deaths.
The program was started Tuesday in Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson’s district in South Los Angeles, Garcetti said.
“The mobile clinic program began delivering vaccines directly to the community, to those seniors who need to get this vaccine but can’t necessarily walk to or drive to a vaccination center,” Garcetti said.
“On the first day of this effort, we met our goal and we’ll keep delivering vaccines before returning again in four weeks to provide these community members with their second dose,” he said.
It was not immediately specified how many doses were given or what the goal was.
Next week, mobile clinics will be deployed to Councilman Curren Price’s district in South Los Angeles.
