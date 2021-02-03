LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
After not publishing new data Tuesday, San Bernardino County reported 588 newly confirmed cases and 49 additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 275,960 cases and 1,966 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 268,961 had recovered.
There were 969 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Wednesday, 252 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Tuesday.
Ventura County health officials reported 334 newly confirmed cases and five additional fatalities since Friday, bringing the countywide total to 71,546 cases and 634 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 67,000 had recovered.
There were 318 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 79 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight decreases from Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, 80,564 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Ventura County residents, including 14,613 second doses.
As of Wednesday evening, 2,245,059 San Bernardino County residents and 991,903 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.