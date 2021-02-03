SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — The iconic Casa Vega Restaurant in Sherman Oaks is reopening its doors just in time for National Margarita Day.
The San Fernando Valley hot spot shared the news Wednesday saying, “Good things take time! We are reopening February 22nd, National Margarita Day!”
The restaurant shared a statement on their page saying, “We ask for your patience as we take a few weeks to recall our staff, review/implement all the safety guidelines, set back up our kitchen, cook everything from scratch, open up our restaurant/bar and two outdoor patios. Unfortunately, you can’t just flip on a switch and open a restaurant.”
The restaurant continued, “From day one, our priority has been the safety of our staff and customers. Second, was to create a beautiful outdoor space for our customers to enjoy. Both things take time to do correctly.”
Casa Vega has been closed on and off during the coronavirus pandemic in cooperation with health guidelines.
Last month, the restaurant’s founder Rafael “Ray” Vega passed away. His family assured customers they “will continue to carry on his legacy.”