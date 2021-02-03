LLANO (CBSLA) — As many as 70 cockfighting roosters have been seized in an animal cruelty investigation in the unincorporated community of Llano, near the San Bernardino County line.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a search warrant that was part of an animal cruelty and possession of game fowl for fighting purposes violation was served last Wednesday on a property in the 2300 block of Fort Tejon Road.
Several residents of the property were detained, and approximately 70 cockfighting roosters were seized. All of the animals are undergoing inspection and documentation by animal care and control officers, sheriff’s officials said.
Authorities did not say if anyone who had been detained was arrested.
Anyone with information about the investigation can contact Community Partnerships Bureau Sgt. Robert Hill at rchill@lasd.org. Animal cruelty tips can be reported to the Los Angeles County District Attorney, the county’s Department of Animal Care and Control, the Humane Society or the SPCLA.