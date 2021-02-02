MALIBU (CBSLA) — A 19-year-old Valley Village woman was identified as the sole occupant of a car that went off Pacific Coast Highway and crashed into the ocean.
Authorities say Danielle Martir was the driver of a 2019 Volkwswagen Jetta that crashed into the ocean after losing control on southbound PCH, just south of Thornhill Broome Beach. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say Martir unsafely turned her vehicle and lost control for unknown reasons, going over the embankment of the coastal highway and into the ocean. It’s not known yet if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
The crash left the Jetta an unrecognizable, upside-down wreck in the surf. No one else was in the car, according to the CHP.
Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash can call the Ventura CHP Public Information Officer Steve Lutzke at (805) 662-2640.