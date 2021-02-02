LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Taco Beach restaurant in Long Beach has had its liquor license revoked following numerous police calls over a two-year period, authorities said Tuesday.
The notice of revocation was posted on Monday at the restaurant’s location at 211 Pine Ave., according to John Carr, a spokesman for the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
“The business is prohibited from serving, selling and allowing consumption of alcohol immediately,” Carr said in a statement. “The revocation was posted on Monday after ABC found ongoing disorderly operation of the business as defined by California Business and Professions Code section 25601.”
Between March 11, 2017 and July 11, 2019, the Long Beach Police Department responded to the business “numerous times” for incidents involving battery, sexual battery, noise violations, and attempted homicide, Carr said.
“Employees also delayed and obstructed the police department’s investigation,” Carr said.
The restaurant is currently listed as “temporarily closed” according to the company’s website. Taco Beach has two other locations in Long Beach, at 2099 Bellflower Blvd. and at the food court at Long Beach Airport.
