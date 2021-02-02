LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Signal Hill police officer suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being hit by a gate rammed by a burglary suspect.
The officer, who was not identified, is a 4-year veteran of the Signal Hill Police Department currently assigned to patrol. He is in critical but stable condition, according to Long Beach police.
The officer was one of several who responded to a burglary at an auto dealership in the 2800 block of Cherry Avenue at about 7 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the preliminary investigation determined a burglar got into the dealership by scaling a fence, and stole one of the dealership’s vehicles, using it to flee from officers and driving it recklessly into several objects and another unoccupied vehicle.
A person matching the description of the dealership burglar was eventually caught just before 9 a.m., after the stolen vehicle was abandoned at the scene of a crash in the 7600 block of Gaviota. That person has been detained and is being interviewed by police.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the crash can contact Long Beach police homicide Detectives Adrian Garcia or Sean Magee at (562) 570-7244.